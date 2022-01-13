NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Parks is currently in the planning process of a new riverfront park located on 25 acres near the Rolling Mill Hill and Napier Sudekum communities near downtown and on the Cumberland River.
In August 2021, Metro Parks held two community meetings where attendees provided ideas for the future of the park.
Next week, on Jan. 19, Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, Metro Parks will be hosting two community meetings and a Facebook Live event where they will share ideas that were gathered at the first round of community meetings.
These community meetings will feature three possible versions of the future neighborhood riverfront park and provide opportunities to learn about the park, as well as share ideas and feedback on each design option. Team members will be available to provide details and answer questions.
The second round of community meetings will be held:
- Wednesday, Jan. 19: Midtown Hills Police Precinct, 1441 12th Ave. S., Nashville, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 21: Facebook Live – Wharf Park Master Plan, 12-1 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 22: Napier Community Center, 73 Fairfield Ave., Nashville, 12-2 p.m.
