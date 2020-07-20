NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An ordinance passed by Metro Council earlier this month will allow some types of businesses to operate in residential homes under certain restrictions.
The ordinance, passed on third - and final - reading on July 6, creates a new permitting process with the Codes Department and requires that applicants submit an affidavit verifying operation with the rules and regulations outlined in the ordinance.
The following type businesses are permitted as home occupations that are allowed customer visits:
- Personal instruction, defined for the purposes of this section as services for training individuals or groups in academics, arts, fitness, personal defense, crafts, or other subjects of a similar nature;
- General office, defined for the purposes of this section as provision of executive, management, administrative, or professional services, but not involving medical services;
- Personal care services, defined for the purposes of this section as spa services and beauty and barber care;
- Multimedia production, defined for the purposes of this section as staging and recording of video or audio productions that occur indoors and do not require sound to leave the premises; and
- Artisan manufacturing, defined for the purposes of this section as the shared or individual use of hand tools, mechanical tools, and electronic tools for the manufacture of finished products or parts as well as the incidental storage, sales, and distribution of such products within the limitations of this section.
- The manufacture or repair of automobiles and other transportation equipment.
- The repair of equipment that takes place outdoors.
- The outdoor storage of construction, scrap, or salvage materials.
A summary of permitted types of home occupations and restrictions can be found here.
The ordinance will expire Jan. 7, 2023, unless extended by the Metro Council.
The Metro Department of Codes will closely monitor complaints submitted through hubNashville and compile complaints regarding home occupation activites. The data collected will provide a factual basis for assessing this new permit program prior to its potential renewal date.
The Codes Department encourages the use of hubNashville to report complaints and comments relating to home occupation activities. A new hubNashville request type dedicated to home occupation-related reporting is operational. Click here to file a report.
