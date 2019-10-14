NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Joshua Lippert, the Metro Police Officer who shot and killed Jocques Clemmons, has submitted a letter of resignation, according to a department spokesperson.

Lippert's resignation is effective Oct. 25.

Lippert, who is white, shot Clemmons, who is black, on Feb. 10, 2017, following a traffic stop.

Lippert shot Clemmons three times from behind. Clemmons was armed but had dropped his gun.

Lippert did not face charges for the shooting.