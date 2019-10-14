NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Joshua Lippert, the Metro Police Officer who shot and killed Jocques Clemmons, has submitted a letter of resignation, according to a department spokesperson.
The family and supporters of Jocques Clemmons have been protesting on the sidewalk in front of the East Police Precinct in Nashville for the last eight weeks.
Lippert's resignation is effective Oct. 25.
Lippert, who is white, shot Clemmons, who is black, on Feb. 10, 2017, following a traffic stop.
Lippert shot Clemmons three times from behind. Clemmons was armed but had dropped his gun.
Lippert did not face charges for the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.