NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer save the life of a choking 9-month old on Tuesday night.
The mom of the 9-month-old saw Central Precinct Officer Philip Claibourne at a market and rushed her son to him.
Claibourne gentleness and training helped save the 9-month-old's life. He quickly and carefully cleared the airway.
On #FirstRespondersDay, we salute Central Precinct Officer Philip Claibourne, whose gentleness & training saved the life of a choking 9-month-old Tue night. The child's mom saw Claibourne at a market & rushed her son to him. He quickly/carefully cleared the airway. pic.twitter.com/QotNTTMPQL— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 28, 2020
