Metro officer saves choking 9-month-old
 

Central Precinct Officer Philip Claibourne helped save the life of a choking 9-month-old. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer save the life of a choking 9-month old on Tuesday night.

The mom of the 9-month-old saw Central Precinct Officer Philip Claibourne at a market and rushed her son to him.

Claibourne gentleness and training helped save the 9-month-old's life. He quickly and carefully cleared the airway.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.