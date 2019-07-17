NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police sergeant began his shift not on the streets of Nashville, rather inside one of Music City’s iconic recording studios, on Wednesday.
Artists like Kacy Musgraves and Little Big Town record at The Sound Emporium.
Most coming to the studio hoping their music will make it big.
Metro Sgt. Henry Partecelli came with a different motive in mind.
Wednesday’s recording session started like any other, but among the recording artist and the sound technicians, an unexpected face.
“This has been on my heart for years and years,” said Partecelli.
Particelli wrote the song “The Good Guys” almost a decade ago. He’s played it at police graduations, ribbon cuttings and most recently at the funeral of fallen Metro officer John Anderson.
That’s when Sound Emporium President Juanita Copeland heard it.
“It planted a seed of need in my heart and I thought this, ‘there’s a need for people to hear what I just heard.’ There is a need for this positive message to get out,” said Copeland.
She donated the space, the time and equipment for the recording.
The proceeds will go to the family Anderson left behind.
They hope the song about badges, bravery and being there to help those in need will help start a national movement.
“I believe this song has the ability to change our conversation in our country about how we view police officers, and if this little spark starts a giant fire, the more the better,” said Copeland.
The goal is to have the song available to download next week on The Good Guys Foundation’s website.
Eventually the group hopes to raise money for the families of fallen officers across the country.
They have reached out to Garth Brooks, who has been a big supporter of police, to see if he wants to be a part of the project.
