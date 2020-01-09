NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer accused of aggravated assault has been exonerated by the judicial system and a Metro Police internal investigation, according to a news release.
Metro Police Officer Myriah Iles is expected to be returned to full duty from decommissioned status. She was downtown off-duty with a female friend on Oct. 5, 2019, and was confronted by several persons who saw Iles carrying the friend over her shoulder. The confrontation escalated and became physical. Iles and another woman involved in the fight received minor injuries.
The investigation revealed that Iles was defending herself after being confronted and that she committed no crime or violation of MNPD policy. The aggravated assault charge, brought by a woman from out of state who said she was hit in the face, was dismissed Wednesday for failure to prosecute. The District Attorney’s Office reported the woman recanted her version of events.
According to a news release, the police department’s final review of the matter is in process.
