NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer has been decommissioned and assigned to desk duty after his arrest for DUI on Sunday in Wilson County.
Conner Harris, 32, was arrested by a Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 40 while traveling between 40 and 50 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The deputy reported that Harris had watery eyes, slurred speech and displayed indicators of impairment during the administration of field sobriety tests. A blood sample from Harris will be tested by the state crime lab.
Metro’s Office of Professional Accountability has opened an administrative investigation into the circumstances surrounding Harris’ arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.