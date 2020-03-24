NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In response to a critical shortage of medical and personal protective equipment, Metro’s Office of Emergency Management has announced an emergency supply drive.
OEM is asking community members, including local medical facilities and professionals who are not involved in caring for COVID-19 patients, to donate new and unused medical and PPE that could protect staff members and providers involved in the city’s response.
Metro is specifically asking for the following donations:
- Surgical face masks & N-95 masks
- Isolation gowns
- Disposable exam gloves
- Sani-cloth wipes
- Face shields
- Hand sanitizer
- Specimen bags
- Red top viral tubes (lab supply)
- Nasal swabs (lab supply)
- Large trash cans
“We are preparing our collective resources to ensure we can care for those who may become ill in the coming weeks,” said Chair of Metro’s COVID-19 Task Force Dr. Alex Jahangir in a news release. “Though we are taking all appropriate steps to preserve our resources, we must prepare for a shortage. Medical and PPE supplies are essential to our ability to care for each other and keep our healthcare providers and first responders safe. We are so grateful to the individuals and business leaders who are willing to support our efforts by donating supplies in the name of public health.”
Anyone with unused and new medical supplies or PPE to donate may contact OEM at OEM@nashville.gov or complete the donations form at https://www.asafenashville.org/personal-protective-equipment/.
For smaller donations, donors can drop off the medical supplies and PPE Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Resource Center, 218 Omohundro Place, Nashville, TN 37210.
At this time, Metro is only accepting the donation of new, unused medical PPE that is noted above. Medical devices, medications, food, linens or handmade masks, caps or gowns will not be accepted at this time.
