NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No wrong door – a standard for connecting individuals to care when experience a mental health of addiction crisis – will now guide Nashville’s first responder system, according to a news release.
Metro Nashville will launch Nashville Partners in Care which places mental health clinicians in police cars with Metro Police in two precincts, North and Hermitage.
The pilot project is in response to recommendations from Mayor John Cooper’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Advisory Council and the Policing Policy Commission.
“Community challenges require community solutions,” Cooper said in a news release. “Part of creating a Nashville that works for everyone includes building response and support structures that mean neighbors in crisis get the help they need, no matter which door they knock on first.”
Cooper, Metro Police Chief John Drake and representatives of Mental Health Cooperative will mark the first day of the pilot co-response program by addressing North Precinct’s evening shift roll call meeting Monday afternoon.
The purpose of the project is to connect individuals to health care and services while ensuring the safety and well-being of community members, police officers, emergency medical responders and clinicians. Once called to the scene, Metro Police officers will stabilize the situation so that clinicians from the Mental Health Cooperative can assess the individuals and connect them to the behavioral health care they need. Persons receiving crisis intervention from Partners in Care teams will be directed to the Mental Health Co-Op’s 24/7 walk-in Crisis Treatment Center, thus diverting individuals in need of appropriate mental health services away from Nashville’s jails and emergency rooms.
“We are excited to begin the work to improve access to behavioral health services through a coordinated approach. Connecting a resident in crisis directly to care at a time when they need it means that Metro Nashville is prioritizing that individual’s health and wellbeing,” said Katina Beard, CEO, Mathew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Inc. and Co-Chair, Mayor’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Advisory Council.
Nashville Partner in Care teams will also follow up after referral to ensure continuity of care. For this pilot, 16 Metro Police officers have been trained with clinicians in being part of Crisis Intervention Teams. To support this pilot, the Department of Emergency Communications has developed a new call coding process to speed the connection to care and to the pilot teams.
hubNashville will connect any crisis-related calls to the 911 call center and share information about this initiative on the web and app. Metro Public Health Department will monitor pilot progress and manage the third-party evaluation. Metro EMS will monitor the effect of the pilot on transport services for behavioral health crisis.
This one-year pilot will receive $561,816 from federal funds for pandemic response. This is a research-based method for responding to individuals in crisis that relies on de-escalation techniques used globally with roots form a Memphis program begun more than three decades ago.
The Mayor’s office, Mental Health Co-Op, Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Public Health Department, Nashville Fire/EMS and hubNashville developed Partners in Care based on Denver Colorado’s approach which includes a co-response program with behavioral health clinicians and law enforcement.
Metro Council approved funding Nashville Partners in Care in May with the use of federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
Even though the pilot project will cover the North and Hermitage police precincts, there is a range of services available throughout Davidson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.