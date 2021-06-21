NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville has surpassed $5 billion in the value of its issued construction permits for fiscal year 2021, according to officials with the Metro Department of Codes.
With less than a month left in the fiscal year, the total construction valuation, or total building costs, of Metro’s permits issued is projected to reach just more than $5.3 billion by July 1, 2021.
By contrast, in fiscal year 2020, Metro issued 11,862 permits that had a total construction valuation of a then-record $4.41 billion. Of those, 3,184 were commercial construction permits valued at $3.21 billion, which added more commercial value in Nashville than in any single year in its history to that point.
“Nashville is one of the most desirable places to be in the U.S.,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a news release. “Even during one of our nation’s toughest years, people chose to build and expand their homes and businesses here.
“In turn, Metro government’s must channel its resources into creating a Nashville that works for everyone. That means investing in preserving and creating affordable housing, pouring resources into our schools, and bringing traffic and transportation improvements to all our neighborhoods.”
