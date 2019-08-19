NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In many cases, it’s not the student choosing to skip school, rather the parents not making sure their kids are getting where they need to be.
City officials have a unique strategy to change that.
No matter the age, grade or time of year, when it comes to school, every day counts.
"Sometimes I think the misunderstanding lies with parents and that they go, 'oh that was just the first day of school,' or 'my kid is just in second grade. It doesn't matter that much,'" said Jennifer Wade the magistrate and director of the Metro Student Attendance Center.
Last year Metro had a truancy rate of 44% meaning those students missed at least five days without an excuse.
Wade said 44% is overwhelming for Davidson County.
This week the city is doing something about it. It is hosting a parent expo where parents can do things like get their drivers licenses reinstated so they can get their kids to school.
"If that parent doesn't have a driver's license, that creates a problem and that creates attendance issues," said Wade.
They'll also be offering amnesty for child support because some parents are afraid to be out in public if they're falling behind.
"They will have the opportunity to sign up to get some sort of reprieve, a hearing before the court, an opportunity to pay what they can pay," said Wade.
They'll have free school supplies, free immunizations, and opportunities for juvenile record expungements.
It will all be offered at the same time in the same place.
The hope is that this unique event will help break some vicious cycles.
"It is definitely an opportunity to hopefully inspire, not only that child, but their parent because they're going to be the driving force behind it," said Wade.
The event will be held Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at East Nashville Magnet High School, 110 Gallatin Ave.
