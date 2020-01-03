NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Beginning Monday, residents will be able to voice their complaints about the traffic in your neighborhood to the city.
Nashville’s traffic calming program helps to identify and help residential neighborhoods with reducing speeds.
Theodore Suggs has lived in the Buena Vista neighborhood all his life. In that time he said traffic has increased a lot.
“Traffic is worse. It’s more traffic than ever,” said Suggs. “I was raised up around here.”
Suggs rides his bike throughout the area. He said he is always mindful of those driving by.
“I make sure ain’t nothing is coming when I’m crossing the street. It’s dangerous," said Suggs.
Suggs said he remembers when a woman was hit by a car.
"She was crossing the street right there by Kroger and she got run over. She got killed,” he said.
Those who live here Buena Vista neighborhood - or any neighborhood - can apply to become a “traffic calming neighborhood.”
Metro Public Works said the most common goals are to are to lower traffic speeds and provide safer street accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists.
If you are interested in learning more about the program or to apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.