NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has launched a new COVID-19 initiative that will help reach its homebound residents.
Shirley Buttrey said she has been trying to get someone to come and vaccinate her 89-year-old husband for months.
"I thought, well, I'm not giving up. I'm just going to keep trying," said Buttrey. "I have to take care of everything, so it makes it hard for me."
Metro Health spokesman Brian Todd said there is plenty of vaccine available and crews to help vaccinate those living in Davidson County.
"We plan to incorporate our nurses that are already in the field as we start ramping down the Music City Center," said Todd. "We will also make more nurses available to be able to do this."
Metro Public Health said there are two ways for people to make an appointment.
Call the Metro COVID hotline at 615-862-7777. The hotline is open weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Email Homebound.Vaccination@nashville.gov. Include your name, address, email address, age and any home health agency affiliation. Those submitting a request will have a choice of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to Metro Health, this is an effort to help increase the percentage of those vaccinated.
