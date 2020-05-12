NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Public Health Department is monitoring a growing number of cases in the northeastern part of the county.
This area is in addition to the current hot spots of downtown Nashville affecting the homeless population at the Nashville Rescue Mission and the shelter at The Fairgrounds Nashville and southeast Nashville.
"COVID is impacting workers in industries from warehousing to manufacturing to construction, and its disproportionately impacting workers who do not have the luxury of an office job or the option to work from home," said Nashville Public Health Department epidemiologist Leslie Waller. "There are some communities that are bearing the brunt of the infections right now, and they often work in the industries that I mentioned."
The health department now has 75 workers to conduct contact tracing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is up from four prior to the pandemic. The department hopes to add about 50 more employees to conduct contact tracing.
The health department announced 86 new cases and two additional deaths in Davidson County on Monday, the first day of Phase 1 of the reopening of Nashville. There have now been 37 deaths reported in the county and 3,785 total COVID-19 cases.
"Yesterday began Day 1 of our roadmap, a journey we must take as a community with a coordinated effort," Mayor John Cooper said. "As the proverb says, 'If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together."
"For a sustained economic reopening, we must remain united in our vigilance to slow the spread of COVID-19. We've already made significant progress to save lives and support our front line health care workers, but let's continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings as we patronized responsible businesses and be mindful of all necessary public health measures to keep ourselves and each other safe."
