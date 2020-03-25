NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department announced the launch of a COVID-19 telephone hotline with nurses and other public health professionals avaialble to answer questions, provide the latest information about COVID-19 and assist Davidson County residents with the assessment process.
The hotline can be reached by calling 615-862-7777 daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. As many as 15 call takers will be on duty. Those who call will have an option to access recorded messages offering the latest information about coronavirus and details about the Safer at Home Order in English and Spanish.
Interpretation services will be available in Spanish and Arabic among other languages.
