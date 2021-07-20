NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro health officials are on high alert because of a shocking number of people who are overdosing and dying.
The Metro Public Health Department sent a tweet of warning last week telling people don’t use drugs alone and to check on your friends.
According to officials at the health department, overdose deaths in Nashville are up by 11%.
If the trend continues, more than 700 people will die by the end of the year.
It’s one of the reasons Brian Sullivan is sharing his story.
“I did not want to be who I was,” said Sullivan with the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee.
For years Sullivan struggled with his sexuality and his identity.
Then, he lost one of his very best friends – his mom.
“I couldn’t take the weight of it and so I tried to end my life,” said Sullivan. “Part of the reason why it was so easy for me to do that was because of the accessibility of open pills that my mother had.”
Medics revived him.
Sullivan has since made it his mission to prevent other lives from being lost, and when he heard that overdose deaths are now at an all-time high, he was not surprised.
“I don’t think anyone who does any work in the mental or behavioral health care fields is surprised that these numbers have skyrocketed,” said Sullivan.
Some of those are suicides, but many are accidental.
Josh Love, an epidemiologist with Metro Public Health, said fentanyl is now detected in 75% of the deadly overdose toxicology reports, and it’s being mixed with everything.
“Cocaine, methamphetamine, muscle relaxants really don’t do drugs now because you have no idea what’s in them,” said Love.
Friday night was particularly bad, so bad that the health department sent out alerts notifying the public.
“The reality is, if you’re using along, and maybe you’re aware or unaware of what you’re talking, and you begin to overdose, and no one else is around, your likelihood or surviving that are not great,” said Love.
Love said people should carry naloxone and check on their loved ones.
“Everybody in the community, whether you know it or not, you know somebody who is affected by addiction,” said Sullivan.
Meanwhile, the problem is only getting worse.
“For too long we’ve seen the ‘war on drugs’ rage on and we’re losing. Let’s stop making it a war and start treating it like the health crisis that it is,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan said you can help by being someone people can talk to and by donating to organizations that help people battling addiction.
Also, if you have prescription drugs in your home, know exactly how much you have, lock them up and properly dispose of anything that is leftover.
For information on prevention, visit the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee website.
Those battling addiction can call or text the Tennessee Redline any time at 1-800-889-9789.
