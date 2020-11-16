NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Questions are being asked about why the Metro Public Health Department signed off on alleged swinger parties.
The first two parties happened at an Antioch hotel and the ads for the third party are interesting.
The party, scheduled for December, is called Vibes Island of Misfit Toys Christmas Party. It costs $100 for couples, $30 for single females and $120 for selected single gentlemen. The party organizers also promise “to get you safely back to your room or someone’s room.”
Metro Council member Joy Styles heard about the party and was quoted in Tennessee Lookout calling the parties “clearly dangerous” for spreading COVID-19.
Styles also said she was “less than pleased” that the health department approved the group’s first event in September.
“We approved that based on how many people the fire marshal would allow inside the room. It was less than that, as well as they submitted a seating chart that showed that they were going to be socially distant,” said Metro Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd.
Metro Public Health said it checked in on the September event and it looked like a meeting.
“What they do when they leave that meeting room and go to their individual guest rooms, that’s not part of the Public Health Order,” said Todd.
As for what people wear, there are plenty of suggestions for costumes for the upcoming Christmas party like “Santa’s sexy mistress” or “a naughty little elf,” but there is no mention of masks.
Metro Police did issue 20 mask warnings during September’s event.
“But that was not necessarily to the people inside the meeting room. That was at the hotel, and keep in mind, that a warning is not a citation,” said Todd.
News4 reached out to the host listed on the application with Metro Public Health. The woman who answered said she had to go and would call us back. She has not returned our call.
In the meantime, Vibes “sexy slumber party” is still scheduled for Dec. 4.
