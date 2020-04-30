NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper is proposing a hazard bonus payment proposal for the city's front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The global pandemic created by the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has posed a serious threat to the safety and security of all citizens including those in Nashville and Davidson County. Because of the services provided by the Metropolitan Government necessary for the health and safety of our community, certain employees job duties require essential, front-line, direct-service roles in preparing, preventing, or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency. As a result, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County is proposing a hazard pay bonus payment for employees who meet the criteria for reimbursement under the federally approved CARES Act, whose primary job functions require front-line, direct-service roles necessary for the health and safety of our city and county, and are necessary to prepare for, prevent, or respond to public health emergency with respect to COVID-19," said a statement from the Mayor's Office.
Funds to pay the workers' bonuses would come from reimbursement afforded under the CARES Act. The CARES Act outlines as to whom is eligible for this reimbursement and the Metropolitan Government will offer the hazard payment to those that meet the criteria under the CARES Act.
In order to meet the requirements necessary for reimbursement under the CARES Act, the following criteria and guidance will be used in order to determine which employees qualify for the hazard payment bonus. The qualified employee's primary job functions must meet all of the criteria below:
- Necessary to prepare for, prevent, or respond to public health emergency with respect to COVID-19. Metro will use the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's guidance on Essential Critical Infrastructure workers.
- Require repeated and prolonged contact with potenially COVID-19 positive or potentially COVID-19 contaminated spaces/property in order to perform their jobs. Metro will require documentation of this criteria and evaluate the job classifications and description from an HR and operational perspective.
- Because of the elevated risk noted above, it is more difficult to retain staff at this critical time and this position in this state of emergency requires fully staffed shifts for these essential, front-line, direct-service roles. Metro will consider recent staffing data and require documentation of staffing retention concerns from a department head.
This hazard payment is only for the acute time period Nashville and Davidson County faces significant health and safety challenges, but in no case shall exceeded the timeframe of March 1, 2020 through Dec. 30, 2020, as determined by the Metropolitan Goverment. These payments will be accrued during the timeframe deterimined by the Metropolitan Government and paid as a lump sum payment to each qualified employee after the period ends as determined by Metropolitan Government.
The hazard payment that will be accrued for a qualified employee over the time period determined by the Metropolitan Government as noted above will be a flat hourly rate of $3.13 per each hour actually worked, whether it is a regular standard working hour or overtime paid hour. Notwithstanding any other definition to the contrary, for the purposes of determining this hazard bonus payment, hours actually worked are the regular working hours, and the paid overtime hours, when the employee is actually on duty, performing duties for the Metropolitan Government, and specifically excludes any other type of paid leave including, but not limited to, vacation, sick, etc.
Once these hazard payments have been issued, Metro will share the list of employees who received this payment and the related payment amount to the Commission for reporting purposes.
