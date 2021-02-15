NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is working with the Metro Nashville Government departments and essential community services to respond to severe winter weather forecast by the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Significant snow, sleet and freezing rain accumulations are likely.

The highest snow totals is expected farther west with increased amounts of sleet and freezing rain farther east. Travel impacts are expected, especially Monday and Tuesday, according to the NWS.

For important safety information and weather updates, click to sign up for the Metro Emergency Alert & Notification System (MEANS). It is free to download.

Metro Nashville departments as well as state agencies met virtually with OEM to coordinate resources and preparations for the winter weather.

Metro Nashville Public Schools:

Metro Schools are closed on Monday for a teacher in-service day.

MNPS is asking employees to work remotely due to hazardous road and weather conditions. Enrollment centers and central offices will be closed physically with staff supporting families through phone and email

MNPS will continue to monitor road and weather conditions on Monday to determine operations on Tuesday.

Metro Nashville Public Works:

Road crews are continuing to work 12-hour shifts to salt roads around Metro Nashville Davidson County. Public Works crews are salting and plowing all primary routes.

WeGo Public Transit:

WeGo Transit operating on snow routes, regional bus routes canceled WeGo Public Transit has resumed service on select routes, road conditions permitting, the transportation agency announced Monday morning. The transit agency canceled regional routes.

COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers:

All COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College, including at Nissan Stadium Lot N, will remain closed through the week of Feb. 15 due to inclement weather.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is closed Monday for Presidents’ Day. Metro Public Health will decide Tuesday morning if the clinic at the Music City Center will open Tuesday.

Metro Nashville Police Department:

Metro Police is holding over officers for at least two hours beyond their regular shifts through Wednesday morning to help answer calls. Detectives will be on standby to assist precinct officers as necessary.

OEM Cold Patrols:

The Nashville OEM ESU members will continue cold patrol in the evenings to check on members of the homeless community who are out in the cold.

OEM ESU members will also provide blankets, gloves, hand warmers and other care items to those who would like them.

Transportation to the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter or other sheltering options will be arranged for people who want to get out of the cold.

Extreme Cold Weather Shelter:

An Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will remain open Monday and Tuesday at the Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Ave., Nashville.

The cold weather shelter will remain open during the day Monday through Tuesday morning. People with pets are welcome at the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

Metro to open cold weather shelter Sunday & Monday night Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter Sunday and Monday nights.

Metro Water Services:

Customers are urged to take necessary precautions to prevent water pipes in your home from freezing:

Remove all exterior hose connections and insulate the hose bibs.

Cover foundation vents.

Insulate exposed water pipes.

Allow your home’s warmer air to reach the water pipes by opening cabinet doors.

Allow a small trickle of water, about the size of a pencil lead, to run from a cold-water faucet.

Keep meter box closed to prevent cold air from reaching the meter and the pipes.

Locate the water shut-off valve inside your home. The ability to quickly close this valve may prevent further damage to your home if one of your interior pipes burst. The shut-off valve may be in the basement, under the kitchen sink, in a utility closet, near the hot water heater, or even under your home in a crawl space. If you think you have found it, be sure to test it and consider labelling it so it is easy to locate.

If you do experience frozen water lines, remember to never use open flames. An open flame could cause the water in the pipe to turn into steam and build up enough pressure to split the pipe. Sometimes ice in a pipe will melt if you warm it with a hair dryer or wrap it in hot towels.

For leaking or broken pipes within your home, contact a plumber. Leaking or broken water mains should be reported to (615) 862-4600 immediately.