NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Anyone in Davidson County age 16 and older can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Anyone under age 18 will be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.
Health officials had originally expected to expand to 16 and over on April 5. The decision was made to start earlier after receiving additional doses of vaccine this week from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Metro Public Health encourages Davidson County residents to schedule an appointment by visiting the website or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The health department offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615-326-9986.
The Health Department will offer appointment options each day, seven days a week, for the next two weeks at the Music City Center. Additional slots are opened each Friday for the upcoming two weeks. Parking for those coming to the Music City Center vaccine clinic (P2 parking garage) is free.
Previously the Health Department offered vaccine to those 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions and anyone 55 and older.
