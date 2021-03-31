COVID vaccination
 

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines provide highly effective protection, according to a new report from the CDC. A pharmacist is shown injecting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into one of about 200 people who got their shots at First Baptist Church of Highland Park March 18, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

 
 
 Chip Somodevilla
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Anyone in Davidson County age 16 and older can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Anyone under age 18 will be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.

Health officials had originally expected to expand to 16 and over on April 5. The decision was made to start earlier after receiving additional doses of vaccine this week from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Metro Public Health encourages Davidson County residents to schedule an appointment by visiting the website or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The health department offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615-326-9986.

The Health Department will offer appointment options each day, seven days a week, for the next two weeks at the Music City Center. Additional slots are opened each Friday for the upcoming two weeks. Parking for those coming to the Music City Center vaccine clinic (P2 parking garage) is free.

Previously the Health Department offered vaccine to those 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions and anyone 55 and older.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.