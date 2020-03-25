NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, in partnership with Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Council, has formed a Small Business Task Force to address issues facing small businesses in Nashville and Davidson County that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the March 3 tornado.
“While we take necessary steps to protect our population, the Metro Council, Mayor Cooper and I agree that we must quickly determine what we can do–short term and long term–to help small businesses,” Shulman said in a news release. “The Task Force is expected to focus on establishing available federal, state, and privately-sourced small business assistance and to determine how best to obtain and distribute such assistance locally.”
The Task Force will be chaired by Metro Councilmember At-Large Steve Glover and Community Leader Cristina Allen. The Task Force’s 24 members represent the diversity of Nashville’s business environment, including hospitality, retail, services, construction, manufacturing, creative/music, healthcare, real estate, and finance. The Task Force will work to aid and assist small businesses with their financial stability. The plan will be finalized in mid-April.
Members of the Metro Small Business Task Force include:
- David Andrews, Bakery
- Andy Bhakta, Hotel
- Chris Carter, Retail
- Sam Davidson, Retail
- Kamel Daouk, Real Estate
- Bridgette Edwards, Fitness
- Nancy Edwards, Manufacturing
- David Fox, Financial
- Santos Gonzalez, Broadcast and Real Estate
- Don Hardin, Construction
- Barrett Hobbs, Hospitality
- Michael Johnson, Barber
- Katie Lentile, Mayor’s Representative
- Kathy Leslie, Restaurant
- Andy Mumma, Restaurant
- Elizabeth Murphy, Local Farmers
- Josh Mundy, Dry Cleaners
- Ashley Northington, Public Relations
- John Ozier, Music
- Mayur Patel, Grocery
- Adam Saba, Grocery
- Julia Sullivan, Restaurant
- Deborah Varallo, Marketing/PR
- Alex Vaughan, Retail
- Sheri Weiner, Healthcare
