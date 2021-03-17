NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A portion of the Metro Courthouse has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found.
The first floor of the courthouse, including the Mayor’s Office, was evacuated just after 9:30 a.m. after the package was found.
The Nashville Fire Department said HazMat crews are on scene trying to identify the substance.
Happening Now: We are investigating a suspicious substance sent to 1 Public Square. We have our HazMat Crews on scene working to identify the substance.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 17, 2021
News4 has a crew at the scene gathering information on this breaking news story.
