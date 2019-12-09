NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Councilmember said things have got to change after a woman walking to work along Apache Trail in Antioch was hit and killed by a car while her daughter watched.
Families with no other transportation except walking dodge traffic along Apache Trail every day. It’s the same road where Kimberly Cox was hit and killed on Monday morning. Cox was accompanying her daughter to work at a Shell station about a half-mile from where she lives. Her daughter called 911 and tried giving her mother CPR. Cox died at the scene.
Metro Councilwoman Sandra Sepulveda said she gets calls every week from people who have had close calls with cars while walking along Apache Trail.
“I think we should never forget the neighborhoods. Sidewalks have been something we have been preaching about for a very long time. We can’t put this off any longer. This has to change,” said Sepulveda.
She said she has put in requests for sidewalks along Apache Trail, but doesn't think that will happen anytime soon, given Metro's financial problems.
