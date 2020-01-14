NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Changes could be on the way for a dangerous intersection in East Nashville.
Metro Councilwoman Emily Benedict is pushing for a stop light at Gallatin Pike and Stratford Avenue.
In the last six months, Benedict said a man died there and another person was seriously hurt.
In 2019, 32 people died while walking last year across the city, which is the most ever for Nashville.
“When I use Stratford, I don’t turn left. I always go right and come back if I have to. Making a left turn onto a major five lane road, I don’t think is a real good idea," said Carey Rogers, who lives in East Nashville.
Rogers has lived in the Inglewood neighborhood of East Nashville for 30 years.
He calls Stratford Avenue and Gallatin Pike one of the busiest areas without a stop light. There's a long stretch before you see one on Gallatin Pike.
“Quite frankly, I don’t cross the street there. I think most people just avoid it," Rogers said.
Benedict is trying to change that after a man died trying to cross the street in July 2019. She said another person was seriously hurt last December.
“When I think about who those people are, they’re brothers and sisters and mothers and fathers and sons and daughters. These are people who are missing now because it’s not safe to walk on our streets," Benedict said.
Putting a stop light at the intersection will cost thousands of dollars. It's a price Benedict believes is worth it if it means safer roads.
“I mean how much are these lives worth? A lot more than this," Benedict said.
As for Rogers, he said there's no perfect solution, but he's open to the idea.
"Certainly a stop light would give people time to get across Gallatin Road," Rogers said.
Metro Public Works told News4 they're recommending the Traffic and Parking Commission approve the stop light. A decision will be made at a meeting on Feb. 10.
