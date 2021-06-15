NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Council member wants to remove all school resource officers from Metro Schools.
She wants to take that money and use it for something that she said will make students even safer.
Currently there are SROs in every Metro middle and high school.
A controversial amendment would eliminate all the positions because a lot of people oppose it, including Metro’s director of schools.
Lizzie Harrigan is a licensed counselor who believes in the power of mental health.
“Mental wellness is something you can take care of and maintain just like your car or your physical wellness or anything else,” said Harrigan.
She does not agree with Councilmember Ginny Welsch’s recent proposal.
“I proposed an amendment to the chair’s budget that would basically take $6.8 million out of the MNPD budget that goes for school resource officers and move that money into the MNPS budget so we can hire school counselors and school nurses,” said Welsch, who represents District 16.
Welsch argues that SROs aren’t goof for children’s well-being/
“Research has shown when police are in school, there are harsher punishments and poor kids and non-white kids and kids with special needs bear the brunt of that,” said Welsch.
She believes kids will actually be safer with more counselors.
When asked about the terrifying potential of an active school shooter, Welsch said, “We hope that, depending on who the active shooter is, that maybe we’ve dealt with the mental crisis of the person before they get to the point where they feel they need to come in and start shooting their colleagues and friends.”
Metro Schools disagrees.
“Metro Schools has enjoyed a positive relationship with the MNPD for the school resource officer program. The police department has done a good job overall of matching officers who care about the success of our students and our schools with the SRO program,” the school system said in a statement. “These officers are not simply there for safety and security, but for building meaningful relationships with students and staff to build bridges in a positive collaborative relationship. While we always welcome additional resources towards restorative justice and SEL practices, we think they can be additive to the SRO program and shouldn’t detract from it.”
The amendment was filed late so there is a good chance it will not make it out of the committee.
Welsch said if it doesn’t advance, she will bring it up again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.