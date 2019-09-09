NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Councilman and candidate for Metro Council At-Large Steve Glover is filing a lawsuit against Metro Government over Mayor David Briley's executive order regarding ICE-related activities.
In a news release provided to News4, Glover said the lawsuit is being brought forth "to prevent harm to the Taxpayers of Davidson County from Mayor Briley's recent actions and announced unlawful policy improperly restricting Metro employees from complying with State and Federal immigration law and with officials with I.C.E. related activities."
Glover said he fears that the violations of state code in Mayor Briley's executive order will cause Davidson County to lose thousands of jobs and millions in grant funding.
"Had Mayor Briley not announced this policy by his Executive Order, CM Glover would not have been compelled to spend his own time and money to file this complaint and bring this matter to the court and public’s attention. CM Glover is confident a quick court ruling will protect Nashville Taxpayers and prevent the loss of jobs and grant funds due to Executive order 11," a statement provided to News4 read.
Glover maintains no taxpayer dollars are being spent on the lawsuit.
"Mayor Briley’s actions violate state law and irresponsibly put Nashville in jeopardy of losing current and future investments in our community. Political grandstanding should not be used to harm citizens and create a culture of lawlessness in our streets," said Glover.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
