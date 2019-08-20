NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro council rejected a bill Tuesday night that would have banned electric scooters in Nashville.
The bill, sponsored by Steve Glover, failed, with only seven council members voting in favor of the ban.
Mayor Briley sent a letter to Metro Council earlier this month encouraging the council to support the legislation. After council voted against it Tuesday night, Briley's spokesperson sent News4 a statement:
Mayor Briley believes that the best option was to take all scooters off the streets before undergoing a RFP process to explore bringing a limited number of companies back. However, he looks forward to working with Council on next steps now. Safety and accessibility will continue to be the Mayor’s top concerns.
In July, council approved a bill that kept scooters on Nashville streets, but added more regulations. The bill implemented "slow zones" in areas of downtown Nashville and prohibited scooters from operating past 10:00 p.m during the week and 11:00 p.m. during the weekends.
Briley did not sign that bill, but since it was not an official veto, the rules took effect.
At-large Council member and mayoral candidate John Cooper was one of the seven who voted in favor of the scooter ban Tuesday night. However, Cooper told News4's Nancy Amons last month that he was against banning scooters.
Also on the agenda Tuesday night was a resolution that would have allowed Metro's legal department to settle a lawsuit against the city from the family of Akilah DaSilva, who was killed in the April 2018 Waffle House shooting.
The lawsuit alleges that DaSilva would not have died if 911 dispatchers had not accidentally sent first responders to the incorrect Waffle House after the shooting.
Council did not take up the resolution for a vote on Tuesday's meeting. The DaSilva family attorney said they will keep fighting.
The Council’s ongoing effort to bury its head in the sand about these mistakes is no surprise, but the DaSilva family will keep fighting for a policy change so that nobody else has to die needlessly again. https://t.co/DkEjg2mot9— Daniel A. Horwitz (@Scot_Blog) August 21, 2019
Council did pass a bill to regulate noise in downtown Nashville. Council Member Freddie O'Connell proposed the measure after hearing complaints about excessive noise from people who live downtown. The bill regulates noise from construction, music, and even cars.
