NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council members voted in favor Tuesday of a speedy settlement with the family of Waffle House shooting victim Akilah DaSilva.
One of the survivors of the Waffle House shooting lost his brother at the scene, and he said his brother should be remembered as a passionate musician who loved his family.
In a vote of 25 to 13, council passed RS2019-30, a resolution that expressed a need for a quick settlement and for change in the Emergency Communications Center, which handles 911 calls.
Investigators believe Travis Reinking entered the Antioch Waffle House on April 22, 2018, and shot multiple people, including DaSilva who was shot in the shoulder.
Metro Government has asked a lawsuit filed by the family of Akilah DaSilva, one of the victims of the Waffle House murders in 2018, to be dismissed, according to a court filing on Friday.
The family of DaSilva filed a lawsuit in April claiming dispatchers sent emergency responders to the Waffle House in Hermitage, nearly 10 miles away. In the lawsuit, the family claims the delay caused a massive blood loss that resulted in DaSilva’s death.
The resolution allows council to acknowledge the city’s role in DaSilva’s untimely death and urges the Metro Legal Department to resolve it.
"At some point, as it relates to this matter is going to be perceived as cruel and uncaring by the black community,” said District 28 Council Member Tanaka Vercher, who sponsored the resolution.
The family of Akilah DaSilva, one of the Antioch Waffle House shooting victims, is suing Vanderbilt University Medical Center for wrongful death.
The resolution calls for a new policy to prevent “911 call takers from disregarding available GPS coordinates when responding to emergency calls” – as the resolution reads.
Dispatchers sent emergency responders to the wrong Waffle House location which delayed the response. The resolution states GPS coordinates for multiple callers were available to dispatchers, but they failed to use available equipment to verify caller locations before dispatching the emergency response.
"We need to demonstrate to them that this government is decent. That this government does know how to do right by its citizens," said Vercher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.