NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro’s COVID-19 financial oversight committee now has recommendations for how some of the CARES Act money should be spent.
The committee’s focus is on alleviating the burden and stress people are feeling now.
“It’s harder and harder, and it’s depressing,” said Andrea Evans, who lives in Nashville.
Since March 3, Evans hasn’t had it easy. Between the tornado and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s been tough.
She’s a real estate agent and has three children.
“You go from being completely independent to waiting on unemployment on Fridays. It’s just not a way of live,” said Evans.
Metro’s COVID-19 financial oversight committee is sending a resolution to Metro Council on Tuesday. It calls for $10 million of CARES Act money to go toward relief for rent, mortgages and utilities.
The United Way of Greater Nashville would be in charge of distributing the money.
“Our number one priority was to get money into the hands of Nashvillians as soon as possible,” said Sandra Sepulveda, who serves on the committee.
Sepulveda said the United Way would have to report to the committee on a bi-weekly basis. Some of that information includes what parts of the city are getting the funds.
“That way we can make sure that some of these historically underserved areas are getting the resources they need,” said Sepulveda.
If Metro Council approves the resolution on Tuesday, the process can start for the United Way. Nonprofits would apply for the funds and then those needing help can go to those nonprofits for relief.
“Being able to sustain, self-sufficiency, that’s what it would mean to me,” said Evans.
The hope is that people can apply as soon as a month from now.
