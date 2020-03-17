NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vice Mayor Jim Shulman has canceled committee meetings prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Shulman expects the Council will only consider priority financial agenda items. Public health officials will also be providing an update for the Council at the beginning of the meeting.
“In order to minimize potential virus exposure, Metro General Services has disinfected the Council Chamber prior to the Council Meeting and the Council Chamber will be appropriately marked and cordoned off to practice social distancing measures as recommended by Metro Public Health officials and the CDC,” Shulman said in a news release.
The committee rooms and hallway in the Metro Clerk’s Office area will be closed to the public beginning at 4:30 p.m. Councilmembers, Council staff and Metro Clerk’s staff will only be permitted on the Council floor.
“I strongly believe that the role of Government becomes even more important in times of crisis,” Shulman said in the release. “This evening, the Council will only consider financial measures vital to the continued operation of the city.”
The Council meeting will be broadcasted by Metro Nashville Network on Comcast channel 3, Google Fiber channel 3, Uverse channel 99 and live streamed on the Metro website.
