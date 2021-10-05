NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council will be discussing issues with transportainment vehicles in downtown at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

The discussion comes as residents and businesses worry downtown is out of control due to the party-like atmosphere.

The bill being discussed by the Council would seek to increase the size of the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission and then regulate the vehicles. That board would be made up of 11 people with eight being appointed by the mayor. The board would also have one person from the Chamber of Commerce, one from the Convention and Visitors’ Corp and one from the Nashville Downtown Partnership.

Before transportainment vehicles could operate, they would need to get a certificate of public necessity that needs an annual review.

Alcoholic beverages would not be authorized in the vehicles and cannot be provided to passengers for a fee or as part of the service. Alcohol also cannot be consumed upon or within an unenclosed vehicle.

Hume-Fogg students say Broadway party buses disrupt learning Students and teachers at Hume-Fogg Academic High School said the noise from party buses on Broadway is disrupting their learning and every class inside the school.

Last week students at Hume-Fogg Academic High School protested the vehicles, saying they disrupted their learning.

News4 spoke to the owner of one the tranportainment companies about the changes they were making to accommodate.

“Many of us live and work in the Nashville-Davidson County area. Not only the owners, but the employees of these companies,” said Michael Winters, owner of Nashville Tractor. “When it comes to something like education, we all view that as important. We all get it. As soon as that concern came up, many of us decided to make the move which we would have made a long time if someone had expressed a concern to bypass that area.”

Transportainment companies change routes after hearing students’ concerns Several transpotainment vehicle companies said they have heard the students of Hume-Fogg Academic High School loud and clear and have taken steps to avoid the school during school hours.

If the bill passes, it would also regulate alcohol consumption in all cars that would make it unlawful for a passenger to drink in an unenclosed vehicle. Enclosed vehicles are defined as being fully enclosed by metal, plexiglass or glass on all sides and top.