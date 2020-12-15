NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville could be one step closer to getting license plate readers.

They’re up for discussion at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting.

License plate readers are currently in Belle Meade and Mount Juliet. However, at this time, they are prohibited for use in Nashville.

Belle Meade has had the cameras for over two years now and has had success when it comes to assistance solving crime, particularly recovering stolen cars.

The Council members who introduced the bill want them installed for those reasons and to catch drag racers whose activity has ramped up during the pandemic.

A Green Hills resident is particularly hopeful this will pass after her run-in with a car thief last spring.

“Fingers crossed the we do get them because, as I said, I find them as another layer of added security for that reason,” said Brooke Keane. “There are so many other reasons as well that it can get the police to that.”

Also up for debate at the Council meeting will be Nashville’s transportation plan.

