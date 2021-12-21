Metro Council will consider more regulations for party buses at its meeting tonight.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Alcohol may soon be allowed back on transportainment vehicles in Nashville.

A bill is up for its final reading at Metro Council that would allow alcohol back on board the vehicles.

The bill would give the Metro Beer Board the ability to issue a “Bring Your Own Beer” permit to the enclosed party vehicles that have been approved by the Metro Transportation Commission.

In October, Metro Council voted to regulate transportainment vehicles, setting up a ban on alcohol that began on Dec. 1. That alcohol ban was on unenclosed transportainment vehicles.

Because of the ban, many party companies took it upon themselves to enclose their vehicles, like Nashville Tractor.

“We don’t have any problems with regulations, we just want it to be fair to everyone involved,” said Christy Patterson, Vice President of Operations for Nashville Tractor. “I believe if you start taking away certain things that’s a huge benefit to our business, that’s not being fair. We’re willing to work with the city and way we can to make that happen.”

Another bill up for debate at Council would affect the routes party buses can take.

If passed, buses could only operate within the hours established by the Transportation Licensing Commission on approved routes. This would also prohibit party buses from operating within 600 feet of property of a community education facility between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.