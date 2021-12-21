NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Alcohol may soon be allowed back on transportainment vehicles in Nashville.

A bill is up for its final reading at Metro Council that would allow alcohol back on board the vehicles.

The bill would give the Metro Beer Board the ability to issue a “Bring Your Own Beer” permit to the enclosed party vehicles that have been approved by the Metro Transportation Commission.

In October, Metro Council voted to regulate transportainment vehicles, setting up a ban on alcohol that began on Dec. 1. That alcohol ban was on unenclosed transportainment vehicles.

Because of the ban, many party companies took it upon themselves to enclose their vehicles, like Nashville Tractor.

“We don’t have any problems with regulations, we just want it to be fair to everyone involved,” said Christy Patterson, Vice President of Operations for Nashville Tractor. “I believe if you start taking away certain things that’s a huge benefit to our business, that’s not being fair. We’re willing to work with the city and way we can to make that happen.”

Another bill up for debate at Council would affect the routes party buses can take.

If passed, buses could only operate within the hours established by the Transportation Licensing Commission on approved routes. This would also prohibit party buses from operating within 600 feet of property of a community education facility between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.