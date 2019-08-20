BREAKING NEWS

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After months of discussions, Metro Council voted on Tuesday night to place restrictions on non-owner short-term rentals in neighborhoods.

The substitute bill by Angie Henderson that was approved had the support of the Coalition of Nashville Neighborhoods.

According to the bill, existing short-term rentals that are legally operating will not be impacted.

Homeowners who have already invested money into properties to use as short-term rentals will be able to get a Metro permit until January 2022 to address those investor concerns.

Some concerns have been about neighborhoods becoming full of hotels with these short-term rentals that no one lives in consistently.

Henderson hopes the bill will solve that problem.

The bill will not allow owners to transfer permits. They will need to get their own, which is a point of contention for some in the community.

