NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After months of discussions, Metro Council voted on Tuesday night to place restrictions on non-owner short-term rentals in neighborhoods.
Substitute bill proposed by @angienashville on the non-owner occupied short term rental restrictions passes. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) August 21, 2019
The substitute bill by Angie Henderson that was approved had the support of the Coalition of Nashville Neighborhoods.
According to the bill, existing short-term rentals that are legally operating will not be impacted.
Homeowners who have already invested money into properties to use as short-term rentals will be able to get a Metro permit until January 2022 to address those investor concerns.
Some concerns have been about neighborhoods becoming full of hotels with these short-term rentals that no one lives in consistently.
Henderson hopes the bill will solve that problem.
Votes to approve BL2019-1633 with the Henderson/Hagar/Johnson second substitute. pic.twitter.com/jf0dFoM8Fi— Angie E. Henderson (@angienashville) August 21, 2019
The bill will not allow owners to transfer permits. They will need to get their own, which is a point of contention for some in the community.
