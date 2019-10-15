NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The price for fines at city meters could be about to change.

A bill on second reading at Metro Council on Tuesday night would raise the fines from $11 to $25.

Councilman Colby Sledge is sponsoring the bill and believes the change could generate about a million dollars in revenue for the city. He said there's a statewide cap on parking meter fines at $50, and he sees $25 as a good middle ground.

This would go a long way toward getting meters in that you could pay via mobile app or pay via credit card," he said.

Sledge said too often people chance parking in an open street spot over paid lots because the fine is so low. He said the increase in fines could also help pay for more parking enforcement officers.

"We have five parking enforcement officers in the entire county," he said. "If you take that gamble you're not going to get that ticket, you'll probably win."

Some people downtown Tuesday told News4 a boost would be tough in a city that keeps getting more expensive.

Local musician Trevor Phillips argued he sees the fines as pretty low compared to other cities this size.

"Eleven bucks, I think that's cheap," he said. "I would've thought it'd have been $40, $50. Yeah, I think it could benefit the city. I think it'd be tourists who would park there, and with tourists, heck, raise it up."

News4 reached out to several cities for comparison on parking fines. In Memphis, the fine is between $21 and $26. Seattle charges nearly $50. Denver charges about $25 for meter violations downtown.

Sledge said what's being paid at the meters themselves wouldn't change under the bill. He said he's introducing an amendment at the council meeting Tuesday night to say the fine increase, if passed, would go into effect Dec. 1.