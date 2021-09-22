NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council voted on second reading Tuesday night for the indoor mask mandate to move forward.

The bill would require masks to be worn by all individuals in public spaces.

Health department leaders have said Metro is not in a place where a mask mandate is needed, but if an ordinance was passed, they would not oppose it.

Ahead of the vote on Tuesday night Council members voiced their arguments for and against the mandate.

“We continue to see we are trending in the wrong direction. I understand there are concerns about overreach in terms of our Department of Healthy, but it’s clear our Department of Health is focused on politics and not public safety or public health coverage in that way,” said Councilmember Joy Styles.

“If I look at what happened last year, in fact our first citation was for a person of color who was unhoused. This still runs the risk of inequitable enforcement that we saw last year. Last year’s mask mandate was hard to call a success,” said Councilmember Freddie O’Connell.

The bill will need to pass Council on third reading before if would go into effect.