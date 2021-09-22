NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council voted on second reading Tuesday night for the indoor mask mandate to move forward.
The bill would require masks to be worn by all individuals in public spaces.
Health department leaders have said Metro is not in a place where a mask mandate is needed, but if an ordinance was passed, they would not oppose it.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Council’s request for an indoor mask mandate will stay just that for now. Metro's Health Director, Dr. Gill Wrigh…
Ahead of the vote on Tuesday night Council members voiced their arguments for and against the mandate.
“We continue to see we are trending in the wrong direction. I understand there are concerns about overreach in terms of our Department of Healthy, but it’s clear our Department of Health is focused on politics and not public safety or public health coverage in that way,” said Councilmember Joy Styles.
“If I look at what happened last year, in fact our first citation was for a person of color who was unhoused. This still runs the risk of inequitable enforcement that we saw last year. Last year’s mask mandate was hard to call a success,” said Councilmember Freddie O’Connell.
The bill will need to pass Council on third reading before if would go into effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.