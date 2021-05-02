NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Community Oversight Board is disappointed it did not have access to body worn video before it was released to the public as Metro Police had promised.

MNCO Executive Director Jill Fitcheard and Assistant Director Chris Clausi did not have the opportunity to view the body worn video prior to its release to the public.

“I am disappointed that after being told by numerous MNPD officials that we would have an opportunity to view the body worn camera footage before its release to the general public, that did not happen,” Fitcheard said in a news release. “I hope going forward, MNPD would uphold and stay the course on the agreements that are in place related to the sharing of information that keeps us abreast and informed of how MNPD officers are responding during critical incidents.”

MNCO has taken the necessary steps to ensure the safe transfer of confidential and critical information from Metro Police to the board by the installation of a secured server over a shared network.

News4 has reached out to Metro Police for comment about the release of the video.

Fitcheard and Clausi received notification that the SWAT team was responding to a suicidal person at 4:22 p.m. The notification said officers had been negotiating with him since 2:30 p.m.

A notification at 7:50 p.m. stated an officer involved shooting has occurred at the same location.

Fitcheard, Clausi and MNCO Investigator April Williams were briefed several times about the shooting.

Saturday’s officer involved shooting was the fifth investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation since Jan. 1.

“Our community has entrusted the COB to conduct administrative investigations into police officer shootings, and we can only do that when we have all the information made available to us. This community has demanded that transparency and accountability be at the forefront of all that we do,” Fitcheard said in a news release. “Many have expressed their concern about the increase in shootings involving MNPD, and the issues that concern our community are also our concern. Our responsibility is to keep the community informed of the issues as they occur, and we will continue to strive for that objective.”

Jacob Griffin had mental health issues. His mom described him as schizophrenic when she called emergency dispatchers on Saturday afternoon to report that he had threatened her, and he had a gun with a loaded magazine.

“Our community’s inability to adequately respond to a person experiencing a mental health crisis has led to another tragic death,” said Metro Community Oversight Board Chairman Andres Martinez in a news release. “The COB calls on our city leaders to immediately expanding funding and resources to implement crisis intervention initiatives to serve as alternative methods for responding to calls involving individuals experiencing mental health crises. The status quo has proven deadly once again. As a community we must do everything we can to prevent losing another life.”