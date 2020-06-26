NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Board of Health will hold a special called meeting on Friday afternoon to deliberate an order to mandate face coverings or masks in public.
The meeting was set after 232 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Davidson County, raising the 14-day average case count to 153. Metro Public Health reports 8,876 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.
"At my encouragement, the Metro Board of Health will hold an emergency meeting today to determine its support for a policy requiring face coverings in public places," Mayor John Cooper said in a social media post.
The meeting will be held electronically beginning at 4 p.m.
The Tennessee Department of Health also reported a record number of new cases - 1,410 - raising the state's total of confirmed and probably cases to 39,444.
News4 will be monitoring the meeting and will provide updates when available.
