NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Human Relations Commission discussed the eviction crisis during a meeting on Wednesday.
Members of the board listened to multiple testimonies from representatives of various organizations who help with evictions, rental assistance and affordable housing for both tenants and landlords.
“The purpose was to draw attention, and not only draw attention, but to also try to gather so that we can issue a report that would give light and hopefully some policy recommendations to this eviction crisis,” said Chairperson Davie Tucker Jr.
Housing advocates ranging from the court system to nonprofit organization discussed how they have been assisting tenants and landlords with assistance throughout the pandemic but have run into some key issues.
“One would be the length of time it takes from when someone is approved for rental assistance to the time that the payment actually happens. That’s a problem,” said Tucker.
The Metro Action Commission said they have about 6,500 applications for rental assistance. They said the funding they’ve received has been a game changer for families who have received assistance.
“We’re looking at being able to satisfy debts as much as $20,000-$30,000 which includes monies or rents that are passed due, plus, because we are in a housing crisis, we’re also able to pay forward,” said Lisa McCrady, spokesperson for the Metro Action Commission.
The lack of affordable housing in Metro Nashville was something each organization mentioned was a problem in the quest to help residents. Tucker said affordable housing has been a long-time issue, but the pandemic put it in overdrive.
“It used to be when you got displaced from the urban core you moved out to Antioch or Goodlettsville or somewhere and now when you get displaced, you’re having to leave the county basically to find housing and it shouldn’t be that way particularly with all of the prosperity here in Nashville,” said Tucker.
The Metro Human Relations Commission chairman said the next step in this process is to compile all the information they received and create a report.
