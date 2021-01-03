NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will have a delayed opening on Monday.
All three Community Assessment Centers will operate Monday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The remainder of the week the hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Operational times for the Community Assessment Centers are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Testing is free to the public at all community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College. Testing is available weekdays at three locations:
- Nissan Stadium Lot N, 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213;
- Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208
- Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pk., Nashville, TN 37217.
Metro’s COVID-19 Hotline operates 7 days a week from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The hotline number is 615-862-7777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.