NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will operate on the normal schedule this week.

The testing centers will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Community Assessment Centers will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The COVID-19 Hotline (615-862-777) will also be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The hotline operates from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. Operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 28.

Testing at all assessment centers is free to the public.

The three Community Assessment Centers are located at the following locations:

  • Nissan Stadium, Lot N, 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
  • Meharry Medical College, 918 21stAve. N. Nashville, TN 37208
  • Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pk., Nashville, TN 37217
 
 
 

