NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Beginning Thursday, Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for military personnel and their families.
The shelter announced it will waive all fees for current and former military members and their families through the weekend.
The shelter said this is just one way they can give back to those who put their lives on the line to protect our country.
MACC will be open until 6 p.m. on Thursday. The special ends on Sunday.
