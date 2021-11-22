NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care and Control is encouraging the community to consider hosting a foster pet in their home during the Thanksgiving holiday.
MACC will be closed on Thursday and Friday, making a foster home a particularly good option for available pets. All veterinary care, medication and care supplied are provided by MACC.
Foster care has been found to be a better alternative to the shelter for many pets. Pets in foster care are in a less stressful environment. Animals in foster care are better able to show what makes them unique, giving adoptive families more information to decide on which animal to adopt. Foster care also frees up space at the shelter, allowing MACC to ensure that shelter and services available to lost and surrendered animals that enter daily. Fostering is also a good way for community members to learn if a pet is a good fit for their families.
Those who are interested in volunteering to host a foster pet can begin by filling out a foster application online. Additionally, prospective foster volunteers can stop by the shelter during open hours to begin the foster process and bring a pet home with them. The shelter, located at 5125 Harding Place, will be open from noon-4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Adoption services are also available during regular hours. Adoption fees are $90 for dogs, $60 for kittens and $40 for cats. All adopted pets at MACC are spayed/neutered, microchipped and started on initial vaccinations. Donations are accepted to help provide necessary care to the shelter animals. Those interested in adopting can fill out an adoption application online.
