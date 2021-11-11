NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care and Control will be waiving fees for military personnel, both active and retired, and their families through Sunday in honor of Veterans Day.
The special adoption event will begin Friday, Nov. 12 and run through Sunday, Nov. 14.
More than 50 animals are currently available for adoption. All available pets are posted online, complete with images and information about the animal. Adopters are invited to MACC’s facility at 5125 Harding Place to meet available pets. The shelter is open noon to 4 p.m. each day and until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Adoption applications can be completed at the shelter or online.
Regular adoption fees are $90 for dogs, $60 for kittens and $40 for cats. All adopted pets at MACC are spayed/neutered, microchipped and started on initial vaccinations. Donations are accepted to help provide necessary care to the shelter animals.
