NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care and Control will begin offering microchip clinics on a weekly basis by appointment at MACC’s facility on Harding Place.
Microchips are a key tool in returning lost animals to their homes, a service that can occur more frequently in the time around Independence Day.
Microchip appointments will be offered each Tuesday at MACC’s facility at 5125 Harding Place beginning Tuesday, June 29.
A microchip is a permanent method of electronic identification. The chip itself is about the size of a grain of rice and is implanted just under the skin between the shoulder blades at the back of a pet’s neck. Each chip has a unique number that is detected using a microchip scanner. The microchip number is recorded on a microchip database registry with details about the animal and owner and your contact information. Microchips implanted by MACC are registered for the pet’s owner.
Microchip appointments can be made online. Microchipping services through MACC costs $10.
