NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will remain in a remote service delivery status until Monday, Jan. 24 due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
Last week, the agency planned to resume in-person on Tuesday, however the ongoing impact of staff shortages and the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County has severely hampered the agency’s attempt to reopen this week.
“Our agency is accustomed to adapting given all that Nashville has experienced. However, our team members have either contracted or been exposed to the virus impacting their health and safety in the same way many individuals and businesses are impacted,” Dr. Cynthia Croom, Executive Director of Metro Action Commission, said in a news release.
Customers will still be able to drop off documents for existing and new applications for assistance at the agency’s main office and the HOPE rental assistance online portal will reopen as planned for new applications this week.
The following are the details of service and program delivery during the remote scheduling:
- Customers may continue to provide documents for rental, utility, mortgage and any other payment assistance program at the agency drop box located at the main location, 800 Second Ave. N., daily from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Team members are available through the agency’s main phone line (615-862-8860), the MAC social media platforms or email.
- The HOPE Rental Assistance Online Portal and the HOPE Call Center will reopen as planned on Tuesday and the call center. Visit the online portal for new applications or to upload HOPE documents. The HOPE call center is open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at 615-862-RENT.
- All Head Start and Early Head Start pre-school programs will remain in virtual learning this week. Families may call the Head Start/Early Head Start preschool centers for support.
- Adult Education Classes and Workforce Development training will remain virtual.
All Metro Action Commission in-person programs and services will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24.
