NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville said its final goodbyes to Metro Police Officer John Anderson at an emotional service on Monday at Cornerstone Service in Madison.

How to help Donate money MPD Community Credit Union

2711 Old Lebanon Road

Nashville, TN 37214 Officer John Anderson Memorial Fund on GoFundMe Send condolences Click to email condolences to the family.

Anderson was remembered by friends, families and colleagues at the service that lasted almost two hours.

“He was pursuing his passion,” said FOP President James Smallwood. “He died doing what he loved and he will always be remembered as a hero.”

Hundreds attended the celebration of life ceremony on Monday.

“During his career he touched hundreds and hundreds of persons who will always remember him,” said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson, who is not related to the fallen officer.

Most knew him as a dedicated police officer. Anyone at the service would tell you he was one of the great ones.

+9 Video Collection: Watch the full memorial service for Officer Anderson Monday, July 8th, 2019 The Nashville metro area bid farewell to MNPD Officer John Anderson, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Nashville. Here i…

“You could always count on Jay to be the one to back you up, in fact he was backing us up until the very end,” said Metro Police Officer Hunter Fikes.

Anderson was responding to assist an officer with a pedestrian on Interstate 65 when he was struck by a car driven by 17-year-old Jayona Brown. Anderson’s patrol car slammed into a light pole and caught fire. He died at the scene.

Anderson, or Jay as his family called him, was so much more that that.

“He was a modern renaissance man. I’ve never known someone with so many diverse talents,” said Danny Hein, Anderson’s stepfather.

Anderson was a hockey player, a wood worker and a musician who could play everything from the guitar, banjo, mandolin and bagpipes. He was mainly self-taught.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this loss will leave a permanent hole in our hearts,” said Smallwood.

Anderson leaves behind a community who respects him and thanks him. A family who loves and misses him, including his young son Gavin.

“Gavin, at 18 months old, I know you are too young to understand, but you are the living legacy of a modern-day hero,” said Hein.

Anderson dedicated his career to public safety.

While most run from danger, Anderson often ran toward it.

He received Metro’s Life Saving Award once for helping a badly bleeding stabbing victim. Another time for grabbing a suicidal man as he was about to jump off of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

“He spent every living moment trying to make this crazy world a better place, not only for his family and those around him, but for all of you,” said Jordan Anderson, the officer’s brother.

“He decided he wanted to be a person that helped others and he decided that being a police officer was the best way to do that,” said Chief Anderson. “We should all be so comfortable with decisions we have made.”

Anderson was an Eagle Scout, a Marine Corps Reserve member, a police officer and a father. A patriot and a civil servant through and through.

He died in the line of duty on July 4 serving the community he loved.

A fund has been set up for his son Gavin’s future education.

If you would like to send condolences to Anderson’s family, click here.

Brown, the teen accused of causing the crash that killed Anderson, is set to be in juvenile court for a detention hearing on Aug. 22. She’s facing several charges including vehicular homicide and aggravated assault.