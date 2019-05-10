NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Fraternal Order of Police honored members of law enforcement killed in the line of duty on Friday.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee joined lawmakers for an event at Legislative Plaza.
They welcomed the family of Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw, who drowned while trying to save a suicidal women in February 2017.
Lee offered words of faith and support.
“My prayer is that in the bitter fabric of this day and days ahead, as you walk through reconciling and as you’ve walked through reconciling the loss with life, that in that bitter fabric there is a thread of hope woven through there,” said Lee.
The family of Sgt. Daniel Baker, who was shot and killed in Dickson County last year, was also present at the memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.