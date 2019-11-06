A plaque has been erected at Peeler Park to honor Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw, who drowned at the park while preventing a woman from driving her can into the Cumberland River.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is now a plaque in Peeler Park honoring a fallen Nashville officer.

The plaque and benches honor former Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw. He died in 2017 while trying to save a woman who drove her car into the Cumberland River.

A former Metro detective suggested the memorial as a way to keep Mumaw’s memory alive.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.