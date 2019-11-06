NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is now a plaque in Peeler Park honoring a fallen Nashville officer.
The plaque and benches honor former Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw. He died in 2017 while trying to save a woman who drove her car into the Cumberland River.
A former Metro detective suggested the memorial as a way to keep Mumaw’s memory alive.
