NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College is partnering with local churches in the Metro Nashville area to provide free COVID-19 testing.
Meharry wants to make testing as easy as possible for community members has partnered with the churches to expand testing beyond the three existing assessment centers on Meharry’s campus, at Nissan Stadium and the former Kmart parking lot in Antioch.
Free tests will be available on these dates and locations from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.:
- Saturday, June 6, Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church
- Saturday, June 13, Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church
- Saturday, June 20, Watson Grove Baptist Church
- Saturday, June 27, First Baptist Church South Inglewood
- Saturday, July 11, Kanye Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
- Saturday, July 18, St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.
All community members are invited to participate in the free testing.
